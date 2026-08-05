Volodymyr Zelensky named three main priorities for Ukraine's preparation for winter

The President stated that local authorities bear personal responsibility for implementing winter preparation plans.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council dedicated to the implementation of the established resilience plans for regions and communities.

According to the Head of State, there are delays in the implementation of these plans in some cities and regions.

“Unfortunately, there are delays in some cities and regions. Personal responsibility lies with ensuring these resilience plans are caught up and fulfilled,” the President emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky also outlined three key priorities for preparation for the upcoming winter period:

strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure;

ensuring the necessary quantity and proper quality of shelters and bomb shelters;

increasing anti-ballistic capabilities.

The President thanked officials and representatives of local self-government bodies who, in his words, truly care about Ukrainians and their communities.

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