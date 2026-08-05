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Payment of Sick Leave in Ukraine: Who Will No Longer Be Compensated 100% of the Salary

21:01, 5 August 2026
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Legislation provides for a number of cases when temporary disability benefits are assigned at 100% of the average salary regardless of the length of the insurance period.
Payment of Sick Leave in Ukraine: Who Will No Longer Be Compensated 100% of the Salary
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In Ukraine, temporary disability benefits are primarily determined by an employee’s insurance period. However, the law stipulates categories of citizens who are entitled to 100% of their average salary for sick leave, irrespective of their length of service.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) has clarified that for most insured individuals, payment amounts are calculated as follows:

  • Up to 3 years of insurance: 50% of the average salary.

  • 3 to 5 years: 60% of the average salary.

  • 5 to 8 years: 70% of the average salary.

  • Over 8 years: 100% of the average salary.

    Nevertheless, specific categories of citizens are legally entitled to full sick leave payment even with a shorter insurance period.

    The right to receive 100% of average earnings applies to:

    • Employees and 'gig' specialists residing in Diia.City – the amount is based on the salary or income from which insurance contributions were actually paid.

    • Individuals classified in categories 1–3 of those affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

    • One of the parents or a person acting in their stead, while caring for a sick child under 14 years old affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

    • War veterans, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity, as well as family members of deceased war veterans and deceased Defenders of Ukraine.

    • Individuals with the status of victims of Nazi persecutions.

    • Citizens rehabilitated in accordance with legislation concerning the rehabilitation of victims of repressions by the communist totalitarian regime.

    Separately, rules regarding blood donors have changed. As of 26 January 2026, the provision allowing donors to receive sick leave at 100% of their average salary, regardless of their insurance period, has expired.

    However, citizens who acquired this right before 25 January 2026 will retain the benefit for one year after donating blood or its components in the volumes prescribed by law.

    When submitting the application-calculation for financing insurance payments, employers must indicate the corresponding category of the insured person if sick leave is assigned with the applied benefit. This is crucial for the correct calculation and payment of benefits.

    As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, monetary compensation for unused annual leave paid to an employee without dismissal is taken into account when calculating sick leave. Such payment is included in the earnings for the calculation period if a single social contribution (SSC) was accrued on it.

 

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