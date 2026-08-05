Military Will Destroy Russian Ballistic Missile Launchers to Reduce Number of Attacks

Ukraine is increasing its anti-ballistic capabilities and preparing for an intensified missile threat.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that one of the key objectives for the Ukrainian military is the destruction of Russian ballistic missile launchers, aimed at reducing the number of strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The Head of State made this announcement during a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council.

"The military knows that they need to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers to reduce the number of strikes on Ukraine. And they will do it," the President emphasised.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine continues to develop its own air defence system and is working with international partners to increase the supply of anti-ballistic missiles.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had welcomed the UK Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, Wes Streeting, to Kyiv for the first time. According to the President, during the meeting he informed the British minister about the consequences of the latest Russian strike on Ukraine and stressed the need to strengthen anti-ballistic defence, as, according to available information, Russia intends to significantly increase ballistic missile production by winter.

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