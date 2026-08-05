The ARMA Reform Must Be Completed: The State Needs Another Mechanism for Managing Strategic Assets

Why the state needs a new mechanism for managing strategic assets.

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The reform of the National Agency for the Detection, Search and Management of Assets (ARMA), which came into force in 2026, became one of the most significant institutional reforms in the field of managing seized assets. The legislature addressed a number of systemic shortcomings that had for years drawn criticism from businesses, experts, and international partners. Competitions became more transparent, stricter requirements were established for potential managers, and control mechanisms were strengthened.

However, the application of the new legislation almost immediately revealed another problem that had apparently not been fully considered during the reform’s development. This is no longer about individual procedural shortcomings in ARMA’s work, but about a much broader question: is transferring a strategic enterprise to a new manager always the best way to preserve its economic value?

Who After the Competitor?

One of the most important outcomes of the ARMA reform was the prohibition on transferring seized enterprises to their direct competitors. This provision eliminated an obvious conflict of interest, whereby a competitor gained access to commercial information, production processes, contracts, client bases, and strategic plans of another market participant.

This decision was correct and necessary. However, it simultaneously raised a new question: if a competitor can no longer be a manager, then who is capable of professionally managing a large manufacturing enterprise?

Only two categories of potential managers remain. The first consists of professional participants in the relevant market, who are almost always competitors. The second comprises companies that formally meet qualification requirements but lack practical experience in managing such a business.

For example, ARMA faced this problem during the competition for IDS Ukraine ("Morshynska", "Myrhorodska"). Can a company that has never managed a food industry enterprise, international brands, complex logistics, export operations, and a multi-level distribution system effectively manage a business with a multi-billion turnover? This question concerns not only IDS Ukraine; it is equally relevant for any large manufacturing enterprise, bank, energy company, metallurgical plant, or other strategic asset.

And here arises a much more important question: should the state always seek a new manager? After all, the purpose of managing seized assets is not to change management as an end in itself. The main task of the state is to preserve the economic value of the asset until the final resolution of criminal proceedings, ensure the continuity of the enterprise’s operation, protect jobs, tax revenues, and the interests of the state.

This approach is increasingly applied by developed countries.

International Experience: State Control

Despite differences in the legislation of developed countries, a common principle prevails: the state’s priority is to preserve an asset’s market value, rather than merely replacing its manager. It has long been understood globally that a business’s value is not solely determined by tangible assets such as real estate or workshops. Intangible factors play an immense role, including the team, management experience, reputation, and stable relationships with suppliers, banks, and partners. The loss of these intangible factors can instantly erode a significant portion of a company’s market value. Consequently, foreign counterparts of ARMA typically approach changes to the existing management team with extreme caution, avoiding replacement unless there is an urgent necessity.

The most prominent illustration of this approach is the case of Chelsea Football Club following British sanctions against Roman Abramovich in 2022. After the assets were frozen, the state effectively assumed control of the club but did not initiate a tender or seek an external manager. The rationale is clear: Chelsea is an exceptionally complex entity, encompassing thousands of contracts, hundreds of employees, international obligations, and well-established processes. Any attempt to appoint "outsiders" would inevitably lead to the breach of sponsorship agreements, lawsuits, and a decline in the club’s value. Therefore, the British regulator (OFSI) adopted an alternative strategy. Management was entrusted to the existing professional team, with the state providing financial oversight through a special licensing regime. As a result, Chelsea maintained operational stability, promptly paid taxes and salaries, fulfilled contracts, and was ultimately sold to a new investor without any loss of market value.

A similar logic is applied in the USA. Under the federal Asset Forfeiture program, American courts and law enforcement agencies do not hastily change business management solely due to asset seizure. If a company is operational, pays taxes, and preserves jobs, and its management is not directly implicated in criminal activity, operational control remains with the existing team. Rather than forcibly changing leadership, measures such as judicial restrictions, financial monitoring, independent audits, or the appointment of a corporate monitor — who oversees the business without interfering in daily operations — are implemented. A notable example is Roust, one of the largest alcohol distributors and logistics companies. During an investigation involving one of its beneficiaries, American authorities did not seek an external manager. The court imposed a restraining order, the current management continued to operate under independent monitoring, and the business functioned without disruption, paid taxes, and fully retained its value until the conclusion of the process.

The French model also offers valuable insights. When dealing with seized businesses, the AGRASC agency prioritises the preservation of their economic value. In cases involving complex manufacturing or high-tech companies, replacing a professional team often creates more risks than retaining it. Consequently, the French approach emphasises financial control, audits, judicial oversight, and restricting the actions of case participants, rather than seeking new managers. A notable illustration of this is the handling of Alstom group enterprises implicated in corruption cases. Courts seized corporate rights to secure fines but did not interfere with professional management. Operating machine-building or energy plants demands specialised engineering knowledge, which a general manager would not possess. Thanks to this strategy, the French state controlled finances without dismantling the operational model. This safeguarded the interests of justice, the workforce, creditors, and the broader economy.

Despite the differences between the British, American, and French models, they all originate from a common principle: the state should not destroy a functioning business simply because its assets are under seizure.

Initially, an assessment is made to determine which management method best preserves the economic value of the enterprise. If professional management ensures stable company operations, creates jobs, fulfils contractual obligations, and pays taxes, the state often permits it to continue working, while significantly strengthening financial, corporate, and judicial control. In essence, the management remains unchanged; it is the control system that is altered.

We believe this approach should form the basis for the next stage of development in Ukrainian legislation.

What Ukrainian Legislation Lacks

This highlights the primary deficiency in the current model for managing seized assets.

Following the ARMA reform, the agency effectively gained only one universal tool for managing corporate rights: transferring the asset to a new manager based on competitive selection. Undoubtedly, this mechanism is essential and should remain the primary tool for most assets.

However, international practice demonstrates that for certain categories of strategic enterprises, this approach is far from optimal.

This is not solely due to the difficulty of finding a professional manager for large businesses but also concerns ARMA’s objective capacity to implement the current management model for all seized state assets. According to Transparency International Ukraine, ARMA has received over 94,000 seized objects. Of these, more than 60,000 have not been transferred to managers, although at least 20,000 possess high economic potential. Tens of thousands of assets that could contribute to the budget and retain their value have remained idle for years.

The agency itself acknowledges its limited resources. During a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee on 15 July 2026, ARMA representatives discussed their "throughput capacity." According to them, due to staff and funding shortages, the agency can conduct only approximately 60 competitions per year.

This presents a straightforward mathematical contradiction. If the agency processes 60 objects annually, and there are over 20,000 promising assets, it will take hundreds of years to transfer them. This calculation also does not account for the constant influx of newly seized objects.

The problem has long outstripped the efficacy of individual competitions. Instead, it concerns a systemic mismatch between ARMA’s extensive mandate and the practical instruments at its disposal.

Therefore, the solution must involve both an increase in the number of competitions and the diversification of management mechanisms.

For the majority of assets, the competitive model should remain fundamental. However, for a specific category of strategic enterprises — those that are already operating successfully, possess professional management, consistently pay taxes, and do not require crisis intervention — the state should have the option to employ an alternative tool.

This is not about abandoning state control; on the contrary, it is about how to modify, expand, and enhance control models. Such a mechanism would obviate the need for complex competitive procedures, the preparation of extensive documentation, the involvement of numerous ARMA employees, and months-long deliberations to appoint a manager.

This approach would allow the agency to concentrate its human resources precisely on those assets that genuinely require transfer to a new manager, while ensuring the paramount objective for strategic enterprises: continuity of business operations and preservation of economic value.

However, a natural question arises: who would then exercise control? The answer, in our opinion, is already partially embedded in current legislation. Control over tax payments, dividend distributions, and the fulfilment of financial obligations does not necessarily have to be exercised by ARMA itself. These functions largely fall within the remit of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. According to subparagraph 19-1.1.52 of Article 19-1 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, controlling bodies exercise oversight over business entities in which the state holds corporate rights, as well as over business entities where 50% or more of shares (stakes) are held in the statutory capitals of business entities in which the state’s share is 100%.

Thus, the very concept of such state financial control already exists. It is essentially about extending it to cases where an enterprise’s corporate rights are under seizure and transferred to ARMA management. Furthermore, practical experience demonstrates that the State Tax Service already possesses experience in exercising such control. Specifically, it was the tax authority that collected dividends for 2022–2023 from PJSC "MZMV "Oscar", part of the IDS Ukraine group. The legality of this decision is currently being challenged in the courts. Nevertheless, the very fact of its adoption indicates that the State Tax Service already performs relevant control functions and possesses the necessary institutional tools.

If the legislator clearly defines the relevant powers, the State Tax Service could ensure control over timely tax payments, the accurate calculation and payment of dividends, the completeness of tax obligations, and other financial indicators of enterprises whose corporate rights are transferred to ARMA management.

In such a model, ARMA would not need to duplicate the functions of other state bodies. Instead, it would concentrate on managing seized assets and ensuring compliance with management conditions. Financial control would be exercised by the body specialising in such activity. This approach is common in many countries worldwide, where the state distributes powers among different bodies rather than consolidating all functions within a single institution.

The Second Stage of ARMA Reform

The ARMA reform enhanced the transparency of competition procedures, strengthened requirements for managers, and established effective safeguards against abuse. However, it left ARMA with effectively one universal management tool: a competition to find a new manager. Practice has demonstrated that this is inadequate for large strategic enterprises, whose management demands unique sectoral expertise. It is also insufficient for enterprises that have operated successfully for many years, possess professional management, fulfil international contracts, and contribute hundreds of millions of hryvnias in taxes annually.

Ultimately, this singular approach is even insufficient for ARMA itself. The agency acknowledges that its real capacity is approximately 60 competitions per year, and no mere increase in staff can resolve the issue if a lengthy competitive procedure remains the only method for managing a complex asset. Therefore, the next logical step in the reform’s development should be expanding ARMA’s toolkit.

This does not imply abandoning the competitive model; it should remain the primary method for appointing a manager for most seized assets. However, for a specific category of strategic enterprises, the state should possess an additional legislative mechanism: a controlled management regime.

Under this model, the enterprise would continue to operate under its current management, but with the simultaneous introduction of much stricter state supervision. ARMA would control adherence to management conditions, the court would ensure proper procedural oversight, an independent auditor would monitor financial discipline, and the State Tax Service, as a specialised body, would oversee timely tax payments, dividend payments, and the fulfilment of other financial obligations.

The IDS Ukraine case demonstrated that the ARMA reform does not require revision; it requires completion. If Parliament provides the state with an alternative mechanism for managing strategic enterprises, Ukraine will establish a system that meets not only European transparency standards but also the best international practices for preserving the economic value of seized assets.

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