Up to 908 Hryvnias Per Month: Which Ukrainians Receive Pension Supplements

The exact percentage depends on the category to which the pensioner belongs.

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Certain categories of Ukrainian pensioners may be eligible for an additional monthly payment for special merits to Ukraine. In 2026, this supplement will range from 596.85 to 908.25 hryvnias, depending on the recipient’s category.

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the supplement’s value is calculated as a percentage of the subsistence minimum for individuals who have lost their ability to work, specifically ranging from 23% to 35% of this benchmark.

For 2026, the supplement amounts are:

596.85 hryvnias per month — the minimum amount.

908.25 hryvnias per month — the maximum amount.

The precise amount is determined by the pensioner’s status and their specific category.

The supplement is available to citizens with special merits to Ukraine, including:

War veterans recognised for personal courage.

Outstanding athletes, such as Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic champions.

Cosmonauts.

Individuals awarded state honours.

Citizens holding honorary titles and other merits as defined by law.

This supplement is paid monthly in addition to the main pension.

Furthermore, some pensioners may receive an additional payment for excess insurance experience. This is granted for years of employment beyond the standard requirement: over 35 years for men and over 30 years for women.

For each additional year of insurance experience, 25.95 hryvnias are accrued. For instance, 20 years of excess experience would result in an additional payment of approximately 519 hryvnias.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainians who worked in countries without bilateral pension agreements often found these years were not counted towards their pension entitlements. Despite official employment and contributions to local social insurance systems, such experience was not considered when determining pension rights in Ukraine. This situation changed following amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," which came into effect in June 2024.