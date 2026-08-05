Volodymyr Zelenskyy Changed the Composition of the NSDC: Ihor Klymenko and Rustem Umerov Approved According to New Positions

Ihor Klymenko was approved as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Rustem Umerov as Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has signed Decree No. 707/2026, which amends the personnel of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

According to the document, Ihor Klymenko has been appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and included in the NSDC.

The President has also approved Rustem Umerov’s inclusion in the NSDC personnel. Mr Umerov currently serves as Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The decree amends Article 1 of the Presidential Decree of Ukraine No. 501/2025, dated 19 July 2025, "On the composition of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine" (with subsequent amendments).

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially introduced the new NSDC Secretary, Ihor Klymenko.

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