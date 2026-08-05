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The NSDC Approved the Kyiv Resilience Plan and Set New Tasks for the Regions Ahead of Winter

18:50, 5 August 2026
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The Kyiv Resilience Plan has already begun implementation, and regions have been tasked with strengthening preparations for the autumn-winter period.
The NSDC Approved the Kyiv Resilience Plan and Set New Tasks for the Regions Ahead of Winter
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Under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine was held to review the implementation status of Comprehensive Resilience Plans for certain regions and to determine priority measures for preparing the state for the autumn-winter period. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

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According to Mr Klymenko, last winter presented one of Ukraine’s most challenging tests. However, the state gained crucial experience that must be leveraged to enhance readiness for new challenges. To this end, in March 2026, the NSDC approved comprehensive resilience plans for regions and individual cities.

During the meeting, NSDC members received reports from the Prime Minister, relevant government members, heads of the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Lviv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regional military administrations, as well as the Mayors of Kyiv and Lviv.

By a separate decision, the National Security and Defence Council approved the Kyiv Resilience Plan, the implementation of which has already commenced.

Ihor Klymenko emphasised that Russia continues its attempts to attack Ukraine’s energy and critical infrastructure, and the night attack on the Kyiv region only confirmed the persistence of such threats. According to him, these risks may escalate with the approach of the autumn-winter period.

The NSDC Secretary noted that a key task is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of electricity, heating, and water supply systems. He stressed that leaders responsible for implementing the approved resilience plans would bear personal accountability for their execution.

Furthermore, Mr Klymenko stated that the President specifically underscored the need to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, develop air defence capabilities, and accelerate the construction of shelter networks, including with the support of international partners.

"The time remaining before the start of the heating season must be utilised as efficiently as possible. The state’s resilience, the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure, and most importantly, the safety of our people depend on this," the NSDC Secretary stressed.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelenskyy named three main priorities for Ukraine’s preparation for winter. The President also stated that local authorities bear personal responsibility for the implementation of winter preparation plans.

 

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