Strike of the KAB on the enterprise: in which cases the manager will not bear administrative responsibility for workers' injuries

Suffering a concussion or other bodily injuries as a result of combat damage may be a lawful reason for exempting the responsible person from administrative liability for late reporting of an accident at work.

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An employee responsible for notifying the State Labour Service of Ukraine and the Pension Fund of Ukraine about a workplace accident cannot be held administratively liable if, due to a concussion or other injuries sustained from the impact of a guided aerial bomb (KAB), they were objectively unable to fulfil their duty.

According to part one of Article 9 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (CUAO), an administrative offence is an unlawful guilty act or omission. A mandatory feature of such an offence is the presence of guilt — intentional or negligent.

If the responsible person was physically unable to perform the assigned duty within the specified time due to injury or concussion, guilt is absent. Accordingly, the elements of an administrative offence are also absent.

Moreover, if proceedings in the case have already been initiated, they are subject to closure under paragraph 1 of part one of Article 247 of the CUAO — due to the absence of the event and the elements of an administrative offence.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Inspection Activity Department in Zakarpattia region reminds: an event that occurred to an employee during the performance of labour or official duties and resulted in injury or health deterioration is considered a workplace accident. Such cases are subject to mandatory investigation and documentation.

A workplace accident may also be an event that happened to another person while performing paid work in the interests of an enterprise, institution, organisation, or individual entrepreneur.