Subsidy Will Be Granted Even for Larger Housing: Who Is Eligible?

To use this right, it is necessary to indicate in the declaration when submitting documents for the subsidy that the applicant belongs to one of the preferential categories defined by law.

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Ukrainians are eligible for a housing subsidy even if their apartment or house exceeds the established social norms. This provision is enshrined in law, though it applies only to specific categories of citizens.

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the right to a subsidy for excess living area is extended to single, non-working individuals with disabilities. This includes pensioners by age, disability, or due to the loss of a breadwinner; citizens who have reached retirement age and receive a pension for long service; and recipients of certain types of state social assistance.

This category also encompasses individuals receiving state social assistance for those not entitled to a pension, people with disabilities, recipients of assistance for individuals with childhood disabilities and children with disabilities, citizens assigned temporary state social assistance until they gain the right to a pension, and minors.

However, belonging to a preferential category alone does not guarantee a subsidy. When submitting documents, applicants must declare their status. This information enables the Pension Fund to assess their eligibility for a housing subsidy for a larger area.

The Pension Fund underscored that granting a subsidy for excess area is an exception to the general rules. The final decision on providing assistance is made after a review of the submitted documents.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian law outlines circumstances under which the right to receive a subsidy may be revoked, as well as the obligation to return received financial assistance to the state. This occurs if an individual fails to inform the Pension Fund in a timely manner about changes affecting the subsidy amount or their entitlement to it, as reminded by the Pension Fund.