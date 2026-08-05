IDPs Can Get Part of Their Housing Rent Money Back: What Documents Are Needed

Only actually incurred expenses confirmed by relevant documents can be included in the tax deduction.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are eligible for a tax deduction on housing rent expenses, provided they meet the legally established conditions. To claim this deduction, individuals must submit an annual declaration of property status and income, along with supporting documentation for the incurred expenses.

The State Tax Service clarified that this tax deduction allows for the recovery of a portion of the personal income tax paid on expenses incurred during the reporting year. The declaration must be submitted by 31 December of the year following the reporting year.

IDPs qualify for this tax deduction if neither they nor their first-degree family members own suitable housing (excluding property in temporarily occupied territories) and if they do not receive state compensation for living expenses.

To apply for the tax deduction, the following documents are required:

A declaration of property status and income.

A copy of the IDP certificate.

A copy of the housing lease agreement.

Documents confirming payment of rent.

Information for identifying family members.

Documents confirming the absence of circumstances that would disqualify the applicant from the tax deduction, specifically an extract from the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate and confirmation of not receiving compensation for living expenses.

The State Tax Service emphasised that the lease agreement must be in writing, as it formally establishes the rental relationship between the property owner and the tenant.

The declaration should be submitted to the tax authority at the place of registration. Should an IDP change their residential address or other personal details, they are required to notify the tax service to ensure the appropriate updates are made to the State Register of Individuals – Taxpayers.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, effective from 1 January 2026, the list of citizens eligible for a tax deduction for housing rent expenses in Ukraine has been expanded to include combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war.

The Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kharkiv region reported that amendments were made to the Tax Code of Ukraine in accordance with Law No. 4536. Consequently, expenses that can now be included in the tax deduction comprise funds actually paid under a lease agreement for an apartment or house, provided the agreement is executed in accordance with legal requirements.