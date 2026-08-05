  1. In Ukraine

IDPs Can Get Part of Their Housing Rent Money Back: What Documents Are Needed

21:11, 5 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Only actually incurred expenses confirmed by relevant documents can be included in the tax deduction.
IDPs Can Get Part of Their Housing Rent Money Back: What Documents Are Needed
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are eligible for a tax deduction on housing rent expenses, provided they meet the legally established conditions. To claim this deduction, individuals must submit an annual declaration of property status and income, along with supporting documentation for the incurred expenses.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The State Tax Service clarified that this tax deduction allows for the recovery of a portion of the personal income tax paid on expenses incurred during the reporting year. The declaration must be submitted by 31 December of the year following the reporting year.

IDPs qualify for this tax deduction if neither they nor their first-degree family members own suitable housing (excluding property in temporarily occupied territories) and if they do not receive state compensation for living expenses.

To apply for the tax deduction, the following documents are required:

  • A declaration of property status and income.

  • A copy of the IDP certificate.

  • A copy of the housing lease agreement.

  • Documents confirming payment of rent.

  • Information for identifying family members.

  • Documents confirming the absence of circumstances that would disqualify the applicant from the tax deduction, specifically an extract from the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate and confirmation of not receiving compensation for living expenses.

The State Tax Service emphasised that the lease agreement must be in writing, as it formally establishes the rental relationship between the property owner and the tenant.

The declaration should be submitted to the tax authority at the place of registration. Should an IDP change their residential address or other personal details, they are required to notify the tax service to ensure the appropriate updates are made to the State Register of Individuals – Taxpayers.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, effective from 1 January 2026, the list of citizens eligible for a tax deduction for housing rent expenses in Ukraine has been expanded to include combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war.

The Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kharkiv region reported that amendments were made to the Tax Code of Ukraine in accordance with Law No. 4536. Consequently, expenses that can now be included in the tax deduction comprise funds actually paid under a lease agreement for an apartment or house, provided the agreement is executed in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebookХ and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]