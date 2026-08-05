Parents of One or Two Children Are Offered the Right to Deferment from Mobilisation

It is proposed to extend the right to deferment to parents of one or two children and to preserve the current benefits for large families.

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A petition has been registered in Ukraine proposing an amendment to the rules governing deferment from conscription during mobilisation for military-eligible individuals who are raising children. The initiative seeks to extend the right to deferment not only to parents of multiple children, as stipulated by current legislation, but also to citizens with one or two minor children. Concurrently, the author stresses that the existing guarantee for large families must be fully maintained.

Petition Registered for Deferment for Parents with One or Two Children

Petition No. 41/010461-26ep, addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers, concerns the expansion of social guarantees for families with children during martial law.

The author requests consideration of a legislative initiative to grant the right to deferment from conscription during mobilisation to parents with one or more children, while also guaranteeing the preservation of the current right to deferment for large families raising three or more children.

Arguments Supporting the Initiative

The petition’s text asserts that the necessity for such changes stems from several factors.

Specifically, the author highlights that Ukraine is experiencing its most acute demographic crisis since independence. In his view, the birth rate has significantly declined, and millions of mothers with children have been compelled to leave the country or relocate to safer regions. Therefore, supporting families raising at least one child is identified as crucial for preserving the nation’s future.

It is further emphasised that, amidst war, constant shelling, power outages, economic instability, and psychological stress, raising even a single child demands the maximum involvement of both parents. According to the author, mobilising the sole breadwinner or a father actively involved in child-rearing places the family in a vulnerable position.

The petition also draws attention to the economic aspect. The author notes that in many families, the man is the primary source of income, and his mobilisation could necessitate additional state social support for mothers left to raise children alone. In his opinion, keeping the father in the family enables the family to independently meet their basic needs.

Moreover, the document stresses that large families raising three or more children are fundamental to the state’s demographic recovery; hence, any changes that might restrict their current right to deferment are deemed unacceptable.

Proposed Changes

The petition proposes:

To initiate amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation" to grant the right to deferment from conscription during mobilisation to military-eligible individuals who have one or more minor children under 18 years of age.

To guarantee the preservation of the current legal provision granting the right to deferment to parents raising three or more children.

Currently, this proposal has been submitted as an electronic petition and does not imply an automatic change in legislation. For further consideration, it must secure the required number of votes in accordance with established procedure.

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