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The Danube Has Record Low Water Levels – The River Has Exposed Mammoth Bones and Sunken Ships

20:16, 3 August 2026
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Record heat and drought have led to a historic drop in water levels in Europe's largest river.
The Danube Has Record Low Water Levels – The River Has Exposed Mammoth Bones and Sunken Ships
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Prolonged heat and drought have caused a record drop in water levels in the Danube, affecting the operation of nuclear and hydroelectric power plants, shipping, transport, and energy systems in several European countries. In some parts of the river, ships sunk decades ago and even mammoth bones have begun to emerge.

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The Danube Reaches a Record Low Level

Record drought in Central Europe has led to the historic shallowing of the Danube, the continent’s second-longest river. The low water level is increasingly impacting transport, tourism, industry, and energy in the region.

The Danube, which flows through ten countries from southwestern Germany to the Black Sea, has reached unprecedented low levels in many places. As a result, rocks, sandbanks, ships sunk decades ago, and even mammoth bones have emerged from the water.

A sunken German military ship from World War II was also discovered in Serbia.

A New Historic Minimum Recorded in Budapest

The most challenging situation is observed in Hungary. In Budapest, the water level on Wednesday morning was only 23 centimetres. This is significantly lower than the previous historic minimum of 33 centimetres recorded in 2018.

According to forecasts, the Danube’s level will continue to decline in the coming days, as no significant precipitation is expected and air temperatures may exceed 38 degrees Celsius.

Hungary Reduces Nuclear Power Plant Operation for the First Time in Over 40 Years

As reported by Reuters, due to the sharp drop in the Danube’s level, Hungary is facing a critical situation. The country’s Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, stated that the next five days would be the most difficult as a new heatwave approaches.

Hungary’s only nuclear power plant, "Paks," which produces about half of the country’s electricity, is forced to reduce operations for the first time in over four decades due to a lack of water for cooling the reactors.

One of the power units has already been shut down. Overall, the 2 GW plant operated at just over 10% of its capacity after the Danube reached record low levels.

According to water management services, the river level may fall even further in the coming days.

 

 

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