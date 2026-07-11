Missile strike on Kyiv: 10 people injured, including a child, photos

The Russian attack caused fires and destruction in the Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.

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As a result of another Russian attack on Kyiv, 10 people were injured, including one child. This is the third massive shelling of the capital carried out by the Russian Federation in the past week. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The most damage was recorded in the Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. In the Solomianskyi district, the strike caused a fire in a three-story office-warehouse building, which rescuers managed to extinguish promptly. The blast wave also damaged a railway locomotive.

In the Darnytskyi district, after a hit on the roadway, an electrical switchboard that powers the traffic lights caught fire. The fire was extinguished, but windows were blown out in nearby residential buildings by the blast wave. Meanwhile, in the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a warehouse due to the Russian strike.

Rescuers and all necessary services continue to work at the sites. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

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