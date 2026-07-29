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From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
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In addition to demobilization, it is proposed to revise the rules of mobilization and the procedure for undergoing the military medical commission.
From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service
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In Ukraine, it has been proposed to reconsider the approach to mobilizing citizens of older age groups. The initiative envisions not an immediate cancellation of conscription for all men over 50 years old, but the possibility of a phased cessation of their mobilization and demobilization of those already serving, depending on the security situation in the country. It is also proposed to change the procedure for undergoing the military medical commission for older people, justifying this with humanitarian, medical, and demographic factors.

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What is proposed to change

It is proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider, from October 1, 2026, which is the International Day of Older Persons, the possibility of demobilization and cessation of mobilization of men over 50 years old to the extent allowed by the security situation in Ukraine.

The author of the petition emphasizes that the implementation of such a decision can be phased rather than simultaneous. For example, it is proposed to first apply changes to men aged 59–58 years, then 59–57 years, 59–55 years, and later 59–51 years depending on the state’s capabilities.

It is noted that the phased approach is the main difference of this initiative from many previous proposals, as it implies implementing changes only to the extent possible as of October 1, 2026.

What justifies this proposal

The appeal states that democracy is inseparable from humanism, respect for human dignity, and care for children and the elderly.

The author also refers to statistical data according to which the expected life expectancy of men in Ukraine is 10–15 years lower than in most European Union countries. Accordingly, it is argued that men around 60 years old in Ukraine already belong to the older age group and require a particularly balanced approach when addressing issues of military service.

It is separately emphasized that the mobilization of citizens aged 59–58 for participation in a prolonged war, according to the author, is an unprecedented phenomenon in history. Therefore, it is proposed to provide such practice with legal, historical, and medical evaluation during the formation of state policy.

What changes are proposed regarding the military medical commission

In addition to mobilization and demobilization issues, the appeal proposes improving the procedure for undergoing the military medical commission for citizens of older age groups.

In particular, the author considers it appropriate that citizens aged 55 and older, even if recognized as fit for military service, by default be classified as limited fitness.

What is highlighted

Petition No. 41/010411-26ep contains a request to support the consideration of the proposed changes and initiate their implementation to the extent that corresponds to the needs of the country’s defense, as well as the principles of humanism, justice, and respect for human dignity. At the same time, the author emphasizes that the proposed changes should primarily take into account the security situation in Ukraine.

 

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