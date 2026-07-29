Tenants may be asked to vacate the apartment even with timely payment: when it is legal and when you need to protect your rights

The property owner cannot always demand the immediate eviction of the tenant, as the procedure for terminating the lease, the deadlines for vacating the apartment, and the grounds for eviction are clearly defined by the Civil Code of Ukraine, and in some cases – only the court has the right to settle the dispute.

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Renting housing does not always guarantee peaceful living until the end of the contract term. In practice, even conscientious tenants may unexpectedly receive a demand to vacate the apartment, although they pay rent regularly and do not violate agreements with the owner. The reasons vary: the owner decided to sell the property, plans to move in themselves, or simply wants to terminate the rental relationship.

However, the law does not allow evicting a tenant solely because of the owner’s desire. The procedure for terminating the lease, notice periods, and grounds for early termination of the contract are defined by the Civil Code of Ukraine. Therefore, it is important for tenants to know their rights so as not to be left homeless due to illegal actions of the landlord in case of conflict.

We analyze in detail in which cases the apartment owner can truly demand to vacate the premises, how much time the tenant has to move out, whether a family with children can be evicted, and what to do if the owner tries to force eviction without a court decision.

When the apartment owner has the right to demand eviction

Legal relations between the landlord and tenant are regulated by Chapter 59 of the Civil Code of Ukraine (Articles 810–825 of the Civil Code of Ukraine), which defines the procedure for concluding, performing, and terminating the lease agreement. According to Article 810 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, under a lease agreement, the owner transfers the housing for use to the tenant for a fee for a specified period.

At the same time, the law defines cases when the landlord can demand early termination of the contract. Such grounds include cases when the tenant systematically fails to pay rent, the contract term has expired, the rented housing is used not for its intended purpose, there is damage to the housing or property, systematic violation of cohabitation rules causing inconvenience to neighbors, or other grounds explicitly provided by the lease agreement itself.

These provisions follow from Articles 825, 826 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, which allow terminating the contract in case of a material breach of its terms.

However, even if there is a ground to terminate the contract, it does not mean you must immediately leave the housing. Ownership rights do not mean the possibility to evict the tenant at any time without following the legally established procedure.

If the contract is properly concluded, its terms are binding for both landlord and tenant. Therefore, the key issue is not only the reason for eviction but also the procedure for its implementation.

What notice period must be given before eviction

One of the most common questions among tenants is whether the apartment owner can ask to vacate the premises literally "tomorrow." The answer depends on whether a lease agreement was concluded and for what reason it is being terminated. If the parties have a written contract, the landlord must act according to its terms and the norms of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

According to part three of Article 825 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, if the property owner intends to terminate the contract due to the need to use the apartment for their own residence or for the residence of family members, they are obliged to notify the tenant in writing no later than two months in advance. This two-month period guarantees the tenant time to find other housing without the risk of being left homeless.

If the contract expires on the date agreed by the parties and is not extended, after the term ends the tenant must vacate the apartment. However, even in such cases, parties often agree on additional time for moving. Any agreements should be documented in writing to avoid further disputes.

The document also states that if the tenant or other persons for whose actions the tenant is responsible use the housing improperly or systematically violate the rights and interests of neighbors, the landlord may warn the tenant about the need to eliminate these violations.

If the tenant or other persons for whose actions the tenant is responsible continue to misuse the housing or violate neighbors' rights and interests after the warning, the landlord has the right to demand termination of the lease agreement.

Can eviction occur without a court decision

The apartment owner does not have the right to evict the tenant independently if the tenant refuses to leave. Illegal actions may include changing locks without the tenant’s knowledge, disconnecting electricity, water, or gas to force eviction, removing the tenant’s personal belongings, or physically preventing the use of the housing. Such actions may be qualified as self-will and violation of civil rights.

According to Article 391 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the owner has the right to demand removal of obstacles to the use of their property, but this right can only be exercised by lawful means. If the tenant refuses to voluntarily vacate the apartment, the owner must apply to the court with an eviction claim.

After the court decision becomes legally binding, its enforcement is carried out according to the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings." Only a state or private bailiff has the right to organize forced eviction. Therefore, threats like "changing locks today" have no legal force without a court decision or voluntary agreement of the parties.

What to do if the landlord demands early eviction

It is quite common for owners to unexpectedly notify tenants about the need to vacate the apartment. However, if the lease contract is still valid, the tenant has the right to demand its fulfillment until the end of the specified term. Unilateral termination of the contract is possible only in cases explicitly provided by law or the contract itself.

If you are asked to vacate the rented housing early, first check whether the contract actually provides for such possibility, whether there are legal grounds for termination, and whether the landlord followed the established notification procedure.

If the owner simply notified by phone or verbally asked to vacate, this alone does not terminate the contract. In case of conflict, it is advisable to keep all correspondence, rent payment receipts, a copy of the contract, and other documents that may confirm proper fulfillment of your obligations.

If necessary, the tenant can apply to the court with a claim to protect their right to use the housing in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Can tenants be evicted without a contract

The most vulnerable are tenants who rent housing without a written contract. Such situations are still quite common in Ukraine, although they are often the cause of conflicts. The absence of a written contract significantly complicates proving the fact of rental relations. Formally, the property owner can claim that strangers are in their apartment without legal grounds. In such cases, they may contact the police, confirming their ownership rights with appropriate documents.

However, even without a contract, the police do not have the right to automatically evict people solely based on the owner’s statement. If a dispute arises regarding the right to use the housing, the final decision is also made by the court.

Therefore, it is always better to conclude a written contract, even if the housing is rented to acquaintances or relatives.

Can a family with a child be evicted

A separate category includes families living in rented housing with minor children. The mere presence of a child does not mean eviction is impossible. At the same time, the court must take into account the child’s interests when considering the case. This requirement is established by:

Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child

Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Child Protection"

Provisions of the Family Code of Ukraine regarding ensuring proper conditions for children’s development.

If eviction may result in the child being left without adequate housing conditions, the court may consider these circumstances when making a decision. In some cases, guardianship authorities are involved in the case to provide the court with an opinion on protecting the rights of the minor child.

At the same time, the presence of children does not exempt tenants from fulfilling the lease agreement conditions. If they systematically fail to pay rent or violate contract terms, the court may still satisfy the owner’s eviction claim.

How tenants can protect their rights

The best way to avoid conflicts remains a written contract. It is also advisable to keep all receipts or bank statements for payments, document money transfers in writing, not agree to eviction based solely on verbal demands, and seek legal assistance in case of disputes.

If the property owner exerts psychological pressure, threatens, or tries to evict without legal grounds, the tenant has the right to contact the police and the court to protect their civil rights.

Renting housing does not mean the owner can change the rules at any time and demand immediate eviction. If the parties have concluded a contract, its terms must be fulfilled by both sides, and early termination of the lease is possible only in cases defined by law or the contract itself.

Therefore, in case of conflict, the best protection for the tenant remains a written contract, properly executed documents, and knowledge of their rights.

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