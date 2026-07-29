Trump on talks with Zelensky: It is a great honor for me

US President Donald Trump commented on the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the meeting a great honor and positively assessing its results.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

US President Donald Trump stated that he considers it a great honor to meet personally with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the American leader, the talks were meaningful and took place in a constructive atmosphere.

"It is a great honor for me to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky. We discussed a wide range of important issues. The meeting went very well," said the head of the White House.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", US President Donald Trump met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. Later, Zelensky revealed details of the meeting.

"A good meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we are doing together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and achieve peace. First of all, I expressed our condolences to President Trump on the death of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine.

We discussed with the President licenses for the production of interceptors for the 'Patriots' and some other ideas that may help. We also talked about diplomacy – it is important to activate the diplomatic process. Our teams will coordinate the details of their further communication. Grateful to the United States for strong support," he said.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.