  1. In Ukraine

Can an individual entrepreneur transfer money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their business account? – answered by the State Tax Service

07:59, 29 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The State Tax Service emphasized that such transfers do not deprive the right to remain on the simplified taxation system.
Can an individual entrepreneur transfer money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their business account? – answered by the State Tax Service
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

An individual entrepreneur can transfer charitable assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from their business account and at the same time will not lose the right to remain on the simplified taxation system. At the same time, the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kirovohrad region reminded that in such a case the charity donor is the individual person, not the individual entrepreneur.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Who is considered a charity donor by law

Charitable activity is considered voluntary personal or property assistance to achieve goals defined by law without receiving profit, reward, or compensation on behalf of or by order of the beneficiary.

Subjects of charitable activity are charitable organizations, as well as other donors and beneficiaries.

Why the donor is an individual person, not an individual entrepreneur

Tax authorities pointed out that according to the Civil Code of Ukraine, a person as a participant in civil relations is an individual, and the right to entrepreneurial activity is realized only after state registration.

Therefore, regardless of the chosen taxation system, the donor is the individual person, not the individual entrepreneur.

At the same time, charitable activity cannot be carried out within the framework of the individual entrepreneur’s business activity.

What rules apply to bank accounts

The State Tax Service reminded that the Instruction of the National Bank of Ukraine No. 162 provides for the opening of separate accounts for entrepreneurial activity, independent professional activity, and the personal needs of an individual.

Legislation prohibits using current and payment accounts opened for personal needs to conduct operations related to entrepreneurial or independent professional activity.

Only operations not related to business can be conducted through such accounts.

Is it possible to transfer assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a business account

The tax service noted that the legislation does not establish restrictions on the free disposal by an individual registered as an individual entrepreneur of funds received from economic activity and credited to the business account.

Therefore, an individual entrepreneur does not lose the right to remain on the simplified taxation system if they transfer charitable assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from their business account.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]