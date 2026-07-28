Anti-Corruption Strategy 2030: from SBI competitions to digital control over military reservist booking

New rules for selecting SBI leaders, changes in the prosecution, digitization of courts, defense procurement reform, and customs automation: these are the changes proposed by draft law 15230-d, which is to become the foundation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy.

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Can a single document influence Ukraine’s European future? Yes, if that document is the Anti-Corruption Strategy. Its adoption is one of the key indicators of the state’s fulfillment of international obligations under the Ukraine Facility.

Two years of preparation, dozens of consultations, and three draft laws ( No. 15230, 15230-1 and 15230-2) — this is how the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030 was formed. None of the three draft laws escaped criticism from the Main Scientific and Expert Department: as reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”, contradictions were found in all three documents in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy held a series of meetings involving all legislative initiative subjects, experts, and representatives of state authorities. In June, the European Union confirmed updated benchmarks for the “Foundations” cluster, requiring prompt synchronization of the draft laws’ provisions with new requirements. Thus, the culmination of this work was the Committee’s unanimous decision in July 2026 to prepare a single revised draft law No. 15230-d. The document combined the provisions of all legislative initiatives, including integrating measures for reforming the SBI and prosecution bodies, which were absent in the government version.

The revised draft law is recommended for adoption as a basis in the first reading. After that, the stage of detailing KPIs (key performance indicators) for each expected result will begin to avoid reform declarativity.

Main Expectations

Draft No. 15230-d proposes moving from declarative norms to systemic institutional changes. Its foundation is transparent competitions, independent selection of leadership, and strengthening integrity mechanisms in key law enforcement and judicial bodies.

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)

The strategy envisions a complete institutional reform of the bureau. This includes improving the Director selection procedure with significant participation of independent international experts, as well as mandatory periodic attestation of all personnel regarding integrity.

It also provides for the introduction of an independent external audit, whose negative conclusion may be grounds for early dismissal of leadership.

High Council of Justice (HCJ) and High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ)

The document establishes a model whereby the HCJ and HQCJ should operate without personnel gaps, and their composition will be formed through transparent and competitive selection. The reform centers on appointing members of these bodies based on professional competence, integrity, and ethics criteria with the involvement of independent international experts in accordance with Ukraine’s commitments within the EU accession negotiation process.

At the same time, emphasis is placed on the digital transformation of the judicial system. Further development of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System (UJITS), use of analytical tools to control automated case distribution and detect abnormal workloads on judges aim to minimize risks of interference in court activities and increase transparency of their work.

Another direction will be strengthening the accountability of the judiciary. For this, risk-oriented verification of integrity declarations and family ties of Supreme Court and higher specialized courts judges is introduced, and the possibility of judges resigning to avoid disciplinary responsibility is eliminated.

Prosecution

The document aims to restore a competitive and meritocratic approach to personnel policy.

The strategy envisages returning to meritocratic personnel policy: restoring open competitions for prosecutor positions in the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional prosecutor offices, strengthening the role of prosecutorial self-government bodies in selecting leadership, and improving the procedure for selecting the Prosecutor General to minimize political influence.

A separate block of changes is aimed at strengthening the procedural independence of prosecutors by limiting opportunities for “manual” formation of prosecutor groups.

An important component of the reform will be the digitization of criminal justice through the creation of an electronic criminal proceedings system and a modern electronic personnel management system.

Defense

In the context of full-scale war, a separate section is devoted to the defense sector. Plans include strengthening democratic civilian control over the security and defense sector, developing the institution of the military ombudsman, and increasing transparency of defense procurement by unifying procedures according to NATO and EU standards and enhancing the institutional independence of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Special attention is given to digitizing mobilization processes. The creation of a unified digital platform for booking military reservists is planned, which will minimize human factors and reduce corruption risks.

This measure aims to solve the problem of non-transparent booking rules that create conditions for corruption and undermine trust in the mobilization process.

ARMA (Asset Recovery and Management Agency)

Improving the efficiency of Ukraine’s National Agency for Detection, Search, and Management of Assets obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes is identified as a priority to fill the “institutional gap” in the anti-corruption system.

The strategy highlights a problem related to improper asset management, which prevents full protection of state interests. Due to low financial performance, seized property depreciates, and the state budget loses revenue.

Transparent management mechanisms are planned to guarantee preservation of the value of seized property and ensure sustainable growth of budget revenues.

Updating the Unified State Register of Assets is also envisaged for end-to-end tracking of each object—from seizure and management measures to the final outcome (confiscation or return).

Construction and Reconstruction

In urban planning and post-war recovery, the main focus is on digital transparency.

Creation of a unified state urban planning cadastre with open data, automation of issuing urban planning conditions and restrictions without official involvement, and full functioning of the DREAM digital ecosystem ensuring transparent support of recovery projects—from planning to final audit—are planned.

Energy

In the energy sector, the priority is harmonizing the Ukrainian market with European Union rules. The document provides for strengthening the financial and personnel independence of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), gradual abandonment of the special obligations mechanism (PSO) with transition to market pricing, and full implementation of the European REMIT regulation for monitoring energy markets and preventing manipulation.

Taxation and Customs

One of the largest digitization directions will be the modernization of the tax and customs system.

Plans include implementing remote electronic audits based on the SAF-T UA standard, automating customs clearance of low-risk goods, and random distribution of declarations among inspectors. Additionally, technical re-equipment of checkpoints with modern scanning complexes and automatic transmission of information to central information systems are foreseen.

Land Relations and Subsoil Use

The strategy proposes updating land policy. Key changes include limiting free privatization of state and communal lands with a shift to alternative social support mechanisms, introducing mass land valuation as a unified base for taxation, and developing modern geographic information systems with open access to geological information and electronic subsoil use support.

Healthcare, Education, and Science

In the social sphere, emphasis is placed on digitization, accountability, and integrity.

In healthcare, the introduction of electronic queues for hospitalization and digital mechanisms for patients to confirm receipt of medical services is planned to minimize abuse opportunities.

In education, reforming the teacher salary system by increasing the guaranteed portion of wages and strengthening the fight against academic integrity violations, including the practice of so-called “academic outsourcing,” is proposed.

In science, the document envisages gradually increasing research funding to 3% of GDP and expanding the use of open competitive procedures in budget allocation to ensure more efficient use of state resources and enhance the competitiveness of Ukrainian science.

What’s next?

The adoption process of the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030 has entered its most dynamic phase. However, rapid progress in parliament is driven not only by political will but also by financial pressure within the Ukraine Facility. Currently, it only defines problems, strategic goals, and expected results but does not contain a detailed implementation mechanism.

Adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy determines what exactly should be changed in state policy. At the same time, its practical implementation will depend on the State Anti-Corruption Program (SAP), which answers the main questions: who, when, how, and with what resources will carry out each measure.

It is at the SAP preparation stage that strategic goals will turn into concrete management decisions, so the greatest discussion about the content of reforms is expected here.

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