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In Lviv region, an official of the State Geocadastre was detained for attempting to bribe an NACP employee with $30,000

18:57, 28 July 2026
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The official offered $30,000 for positive results of monitoring his lifestyle and related persons.
In Lviv region, an official of the State Geocadastre was detained for attempting to bribe an NACP employee with $30,000
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, working in cooperation, detained the head of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in the Lviv region. The individual had attempted to bribe an employee of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), an event reported by the NACP itself.

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The official offered $30,000 in exchange for favourable outcomes in the monitoring of his lifestyle and that of related persons.

"This action was intended to prevent the detection of possible violations and to evade responsibility," the NACP stated.

The NACP initiated lifestyle monitoring at the end of 2025, following a request from the SBI as part of a separate criminal proceeding being investigated by the Bureau.

In June 2026, the head of the regional State Geocadastre began persistently seeking a personal meeting with the head of one of the NACP units.

It is noted that during a meeting in Lviv, he offered the NACP employee $30,000 for the desired monitoring result. In an attempt to conceal the nature of their conversation, the man wrote the amount of the illicit benefit with a pen on a napkin.

SBI employees apprehended the official during the transfer of the illicit benefit. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to offering, promising, or giving an illicit benefit to an official holding a responsible position.

Currently, a decision is pending regarding the choice of a preventive measure for the suspect, specifically pre-trial detention. The official now faces up to eight years of imprisonment, with or without the confiscation of property.

 

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