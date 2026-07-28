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In Ivano-Frankivsk, an Indian citizen will be tried for the rape of a 13-year-old girl

19:51, 28 July 2026
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The child told her parents everything, who immediately contacted law enforcement.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, an Indian citizen will be tried for the rape of a 13-year-old girl
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In the Prykarpattia region, a 24-year-old Indian citizen is being tried, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. After posting bail, he fled abroad and hid from the investigation for more than three years.

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According to the Ivano-Frankivsk prosecutor’s office, the man is charged with the rape of a minor (Part 4, Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is currently in custody. The trial on the merits is scheduled for August 26, 2026.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2023, the accused, who was then a fourth-year student at one of Ivano-Frankivsk’s universities, met the 13-year-old schoolgirl through social networks. After several months of communication, he invited the girl to a rented apartment where, according to the investigation, he gave her alcohol and committed sexual acts against her.

After the child told her parents about the incident, they contacted law enforcement. On March 8, 2023, the foreigner was notified of suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure of detention with the alternative of bail over 805 thousand UAH, which was posted.

After being released on bail, the accused violated his procedural obligations, left Ivano-Frankivsk, and went abroad. He was declared wanted.

In September 2025, the man was detained in Serbia, and in early June 2026, he was extradited to Ukraine. After his return, the court again chose detention without the right to bail as a preventive measure.

If found guilty, the Indian citizen faces up to 15 years in prison.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the Kharkiv region, a local resident was found guilty of systematically committing sexual violence against his minor daughter. As a result of the crimes, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

According to the investigation, the crimes occurred in 2025 in one of the villages of Lozova district. The man, while intoxicated, repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter, who has an intellectual disability. He committed the crimes when his wife and other children were not at home. Due to her health condition, the victim could not fully understand the nature of the acts against her or resist.

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