Veterans can obtain entrepreneur status through “Diia”: how to do it online

After approval, you will receive an extract by email and in your personal account on Diia.

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In Ukraine, a new online service for veterans has been launched — now it is possible to obtain the status of a veteran entrepreneurship entity (VEE) completely remotely through the “Diia” portal.

According to the service, the service can be used by individuals who want to acquire or renew the status of a veteran entrepreneurship entity. The application is automatically generated based on the user’s data, and after approval, the applicant receives an electronic extract in their account on the “Diia” portal and by email.

Submitting the application takes up to 10 minutes, and the decision can be received within a few minutes after verification.

Having the status of a veteran entrepreneurship entity provides the opportunity to use state support for business development. In particular, veterans can apply for grants, financial assistance, preferential loans, lease of state property without auction, and other support programs.

To obtain the status online, you need to:

authorize on the “Diia” portal using a qualified electronic signature (QES) or BankID;

select the service “Veteran Entrepreneurship Status”;

check the automatically filled data;

sign the application with a qualified electronic signature and submit it;

after successful verification, receive a digital extract in the citizen’s account and by email.

The new service is intended to simplify veterans’ access to state support programs and help them develop their own business.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for paying fees related to the protection of intellectual property rights. In particular, the government increased the discount for submitting applications electronically and introduced preferential fee payment conditions for veteran entrepreneurship entities.