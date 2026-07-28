Cut off the rabbit's ears, broke its legs and left it to die: final verdict issued in Poland against the abuser

The man who cruelly maimed the rabbit was sent to prison and banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

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In Poland, a verdict came into force in the case of cruel treatment of a rabbit named Marcis, who was severely injured by a man. The animal survived numerous injuries, underwent amputation of its hind legs, and found a new home, while the perpetrator was sentenced to imprisonment and banned from keeping animals. This was reported by RMF24.

The animal was found in February near the main railway station in Krakow by a woman. The rabbit was abandoned with numerous severe injuries.

After being detained by the police, the man admitted that he inflicted injuries on the animal and then left it on the street. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement officers found a sharp object, which according to the investigation was used to wound the rabbit, as well as marijuana.

The court issued the final verdict

The Krakow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported that the verdict has already come into legal force.

The court sentenced the man to five months in prison, prohibited him from keeping any animals for 15 years, ordered the confiscation of the animal, and obliged him to pay 10,000 zlotys to the Krakow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The society noted that the sadist cut off the rabbit’s ears, broke its legs, and inflicted stab wounds. Commenting on the court’s decision, its representatives posed a rhetorical question as to whether such a punishment corresponds to the severity of the committed crime.

The rabbit survived amputation and found a new family

Due to the injuries, Marcis had to have his hind legs amputated. The doctors also found a large cut on his back, wounds on his lips, purulent eye infections, ulcers, genital area injuries, and severe exhaustion. According to veterinarians, the infection posed a life-threatening risk to the animal and could have led to sepsis.

Despite the severe condition, the rabbit was saved. In February, he found a new home. His caretaker became a woman named Kasia, who has experience caring for rabbits, including those with disabilities.

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