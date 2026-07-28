Up to 1 Million UAH Per Car: Scheme of Illegal Import of Chinese Electric Cars Uncovered at the Border

Customs officers uncovered an attempt of "gray" import of electric vehicles.

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Employees of Chernivtsi Customs have uncovered an attempt to illegally import Chinese electric cars into Ukraine. The scheme involved using documents with false information to undervalue the customs price, as reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

A car carrier, driven by a Georgian citizen, was transporting four BYD Leopard 3 vehicles from Georgia to Ukraine. At the "Porubne-Siret" checkpoint, the driver submitted documents for customs clearance that contained inaccurate information regarding the recipient of the goods, their value, labelling, and delivery terms, all of which are crucial for determining the customs value.

"However, during an inspection of the driver’s cabin, customs officers discovered hidden original documents indicating the true market price of the cars — approximately 1 million UAH each," the customs service stated.

Following these discoveries, Chernivtsi Customs initiated protocols on customs violations under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. A report detailing the illegal act, which exhibits signs of a criminal offence under Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, was forwarded to the Economic Security Bureau in the Chernivtsi region.

The Bureau’s detectives have since completed their investigation and have sent an indictment to the court against a representative of a foreign company, who is alleged to have organised the scheme for the illegal import of these electric vehicles into Ukraine.

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