Admission to Master's Degree: What Needs to Be Done Before Additional Sessions of EVI and EFVV

The invitations specify the date, time, and location of the testing.

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Invitation passes for participation in additional sessions of entrance exams for the master’s degree are already available in the participants' electronic accounts.

As reminded by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, additional sessions of the Unified Entrance Exam (UEE) and the Unified Professional Entrance Test (UPET) will take place from August 3 to 21. The invitations specify the date, time, and location of the testing.

For applicants taking exams abroad, the time indicated in the invitation corresponds to the local time zone.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment urges participants not to share information about the location and time of the testing publicly for security reasons.

Before taking the exams, applicants need to:

generate the invitation pass in the electronic account on the UCEQA website;

print the document if possible;

bring the exam sheet, the document on the basis of which registration was done, and the invitation pass.

Participation in the testing is only possible with the necessary documents.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", applicants planning to enter master’s or postgraduate programs in 2026 will have an additional opportunity to take the Unified Entrance Exam (UEE). The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine approved the conduct of specially organized sessions, in which both those who did not take the main testing and applicants wishing to improve their results can participate. This was announced by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.