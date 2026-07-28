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The National Cashback usage period expires in 4 days: funds must be spent by July 31

22:00, 28 July 2026
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Funds accumulated by citizens on National Cashback cards must be spent by July 31.
The National Cashback usage period expires in 4 days: funds must be spent by July 31
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Citizens who have accumulated funds through the "National Cashback" program must use them by July 31 inclusive. If not used, the unused money will be returned to the state budget.

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Program participants need to spend the accrued cashback before the deadline.

The cashback amount depends on the product category. For purchasing Ukrainian-made goods, you can receive:

  • 5% cashback — for food products, automotive goods, pharmacy products, as well as garden and vegetable products;
  • 15% cashback — for non-food products, including clothing, footwear, electronics, toys, hobby, leisure and repair goods, as well as certain food products: hard and soft cheeses, pasta, oat and buckwheat groats.

You can check the product category and compensation amount on the "National Cashback" program page or using the barcode scanner in the "Diia" app in the "National Cashback" section.

What you can spend the accumulated cashback on

Funds from the "National Cashback" card can be used for:

  • payment of utility services;
  • payment of postal services;
  • purchase of Ukrainian-made food products;
  • purchase of Ukrainian medicines and medical products;
  • purchase of books and other printed products;
  • donations to charity, including support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How to join the "National Cashback" program

To become a program participant, you need to:

  1. Open a payment card at a partner bank.
  2. Select the cards from which purchases will be paid and give the bank permission to transfer transaction information.
  3. In the "Diia" app, under the "Services" section, choose a payment card for "National Cashback" from any partner bank.

Cashback is credited only for cashless payments for goods participating in the program.

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