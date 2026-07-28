Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Donald Trump: the main topic of the talks revealed

The talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA will take place on July 28 at 16:30 Kyiv time at the White House.

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US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on July 28. The talks will take place in the Oval Office and will be held behind closed doors.

According to the White House, the key topic of the talks will be the peace process and possible ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is time to put an end to the war," said a White House representative, commenting on the agenda of the talks.

According to the US president’s schedule, the meeting between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled for 16:30 Kyiv time.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has already arrived in the United States. According to him, the visit program includes a meeting with President Donald Trump, his team, and other American partners.

"Priority number one is missile defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace must come closer," Zelensky wrote.

The president also noted that on behalf of Ukraine he will honor the memory of Senator Lindsey Graham and participate in a ceremony in Washington dedicated to his contribution to strengthening security and freedom in the Euro-Atlantic region and other parts of the world. At the end of the post, Zelensky thanked everyone who helps protect lives.

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