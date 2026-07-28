In Chernivtsi region, an armed man wounded two police officers and fled to the forest: a special operation is underway

During investigative actions, a 54-year-old man opened fire with a hunting rifle, wounded two law enforcement officers, and fled to the forest area.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Chernivtsi region, police are searching for a 54-year-old man who opened fire on law enforcement officers during investigative actions and wounded two police officers.

According to the National Police, the incident occurred on July 28 around 07:45 in the village of Yizhivtsi, Chernivtsi district. Police officers arrived at the residence of a local resident to conduct investigative actions within the framework of a criminal proceeding opened under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons).

According to law enforcement, during the procedural actions, the man fired several shots from a hunting rifle at the police officers and then fled towards the forest area.

As a result of the shooting, two law enforcement officers were wounded. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

To establish the whereabouts and detain the armed man, a special police operation has been launched in the territory of Chernivtsi region. The necessary police forces and means have been involved in the search activities.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to be vigilant and, if they receive any information about the whereabouts of the wanted person or detect a suspicious individual, to immediately report it to the special line "102." They advise against attempting to detain the armed man independently.

Currently, primary investigative and search activities are ongoing.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.