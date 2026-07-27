NACP checked the declaration of BES official Zazulinsky, who found 533 thousand euros "in his father's safe"

NACP found undeclared income of 1.9 million UAH and cash "from the father's safe" in the BES official's declaration.

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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention completed 415 full checks of officials' declarations for the first half of 2026, selected based on a risk-oriented approach. Violations were found in 412 declarations, with the total amount of detected signs of violations exceeding 1.9 billion UAH.

Among the cases found, NACP reported on the declaration of the deputy head of a department of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Viktor Serhiyovych Zazulinsky. During the verification of the 2024 declaration, it was established that the official did not declare income exceeding 1.9 million UAH.

Additionally, the declaration included cash funds exceeding 19 million UAH, the origin of which the official could not documentarily confirm.

According to the declarant’s explanations, he allegedly found these funds in a safe after his father’s death. However, during the verification, this information was not confirmed.

The verification materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies. The pre-trial investigation in the case is conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.

The agency emphasized that the mere fact of starting a full check does not mean the declarant committed a corruption offense. Responsibility may arise only based on the results of establishing violations and appropriate response according to the law.

Specifically, in the declaration, Viktor Zazulinsky indicated inaccurate information regarding his position, stating the position as "deputy head of a department of the Economic Security Bureau," although at the end of the reporting period he held the position of deputy head of management – head of the department of the Territorial Office of the BES in Kyiv region.

NACP also found inaccurate information regarding real estate objects. The official indicated sole ownership rights to a household and land plot, but according to the State Register of Property Rights, he owned them as joint partial ownership – shares amounted to 27% and 25% respectively.

Moreover, the declaration did not include a real estate object used during the reporting period by the official’s family members in France – his wife and daughters.

During the check, questions also arose regarding expensive Rolex watches. The declaration listed four watches with a total value exceeding 2.9 million UAH, but the official did not provide documents confirming their value and stated that the property was gifted before he acquired the status of a declarant.

Separately, NACP established that the official did not declare information about corporate rights, including companies where his wife is the ultimate beneficial owner.

The majority of violations concerned monetary assets. According to the check, the official did not declare income from unidentified sources amounting to 1.9 million UAH, and also indicated cash holdings of 533 thousand euros, the origin of which was not confirmed.

As explained by the official, the sources of the funds are his wife’s income, his salary, and assets he inherited.

At the same time, NACP noted that according to the analysis of cash flows on bank accounts, it was established that the official and his wife did not have the ability to save cash during 2023-2024.

Thus, NACP indicated that the official provided information that does not correspond to reality amounting to 1.9 million UAH.

Regarding the 533 thousand euros that the official allegedly received after his father’s death, according to his explanations, in 2021 he inherited the right to the contents of a bank safe where, according to him, these funds were located.

At the same time, NACP noted that the act of opening the safe did not contain a detailed description of the discovered funds. Also, the analysis of the father’s income and expenses did not confirm the possibility of accumulating such an amount.

According to NACP’s conclusions, the difference between declared cash and possible savings amounted to 447,956 euros, which at the NBU exchange rate at the end of 2024 is equivalent to 19.46 million UAH.

As a result of the check, NACP established signs of an offense under part 2 of article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the official’s actions.

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