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Public Associations Without Legal Entity Status: What You Need to Know About Registration, Changes, and Termination of Activities

16:05, 27 July 2026 92
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The Ministry of Justice explained which applications, decisions, and information about founders must be submitted for the state registration of a public association without legal entity status.
Public Associations Without Legal Entity Status: What You Need to Know About Registration, Changes, and Termination of Activities
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The Odessa Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice reminded about the procedure for state registration of a public association without legal entity status. The department also explained which documents are necessary for creating such an association, making changes to its information, and terminating its activities.

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How a public association is registered

The Ministry of Justice noted that more and more citizens of Ukraine are uniting to implement social, cultural, volunteer, and other socially important initiatives. One of the organizational forms of such activity is a public association without legal entity status.

Information regarding the procedure for its state registration was prepared by the Sector of State Registration of Public Formations in the Kherson region.

State registration of a public association without legal entity status is carried out by notifying about its formation.

Which documents need to be submitted

According to the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations," the following must be submitted for state registration:

  • an application for state registration of a public association without legal entity status;
  • a copy of the original or a notarized copy of the decision on the formation of the public association;
  • information about the founders of the public association. For individuals, this includes surname, first name, patronymic, date of birth, residential address, and tax identification number (if available). For legal entities — name, location, and identification code;
  • information about the person or persons authorized to represent the public association, including surname, first name, patronymic, date of birth, tax identification number (if available), contact phone number, and other means of communication.

How to make changes to the information

To register changes to the information about a public association without legal entity status, it is necessary to submit:

  • an application for state registration of changes;
  • a copy of the original or a notarized copy of the decision of the authorized management body on making the respective changes.

If the changes concern the suspension or termination of membership of a person in the governing body (except the head), an additional copy of the relevant application to the statutory body of the public association with a mark of its acceptance must be submitted.

How to terminate the activities of a public association

For state registration of the termination of a public association without legal entity status, it is necessary to submit a copy of the original or a notarized copy of the decision of the authorized management body on self-dissolution.

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