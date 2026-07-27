Signed a 14-month contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but changed their mind – is it possible to immediately switch to a two-year contract

To do this, it is necessary to fulfill the key requirement of serving in a combat unit.

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Service members who signed a 14-month contract cannot immediately switch to a two-year contract. This option becomes available only after fulfilling one of the main conditions — at least one year of service in a combat unit.

Under what condition can a new contract be signed

A service member will be able to re-sign a two-year contract only after fulfilling the main condition of the 14-month contract — serving no less than 12 months in a combat unit.

After this, they will have the right to:

sign a new two-year contract;

transfer to another position;

move to another military unit.

What the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center advises

The Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center recommends that those planning to serve under contract take these conditions into account in advance and choose the contract format that best suits their plans.

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