US Federal Court Denies Trump’s Request to Reinstate Mail Voting Rules Executive Order

After the defeat, the administration is considering appealing the decision to the US Supreme Court.

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The US federal appeals court rejected President Donald Trump's administration’s request to reinstate his executive order tightening mail-in voting rules in 23 states. Earlier, the lower court ruled key provisions of the document unconstitutional.

The appeals court upheld the ban

As reported by Reuters, the US First Circuit Court of Appeals, located in Boston, denied Donald Trump’s administration’s request to lift the judicial ban imposed on June 25 on 23 Democrat-led states.

Previously, US District Judge Indira Talwani concluded that key provisions of the presidential executive order contradicted the US Constitution and suspended their effect.

Department of Justice’s position

During the appeal, the US Department of Justice asked the court to temporarily suspend the district court’s ruling.

The department argued that the lawsuit was premature since federal agencies had not yet completed developing the necessary procedures and policies to implement the executive order.

However, the appeals court, by a majority vote of two to one, disagreed with these arguments.

Why the court denied the administration

The judges noted in their decision that the executive order sets specific deadlines by which states must coordinate their actions with federal agencies and implement new voting rules.

At the same time, local authorities must ensure that election officials and citizens are informed about the rule changes that will be in effect during the September and November elections.

“As the district court reasoned, the executive order clearly defines rapidly approaching deadlines by which states must coordinate their actions with federal officials and comply with new voting procedures. The plaintiff states have no practical choice but to respond to this order now,” the judges stated.

Possible appeal to the Supreme Court

Before Judge Indira Talwani’s ruling, a federal judge in Washington rejected a similar attempt by Democrats to block Trump’s order on the same grounds.

The US Department of Justice previously stated that if the First Circuit Court of Appeals does not support the administration’s position, the department may appeal to the US Supreme Court to intervene in the case.

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