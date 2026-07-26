Unactivated body camera during mobilization may cost a serviceman of the TCC 17 thousand hryvnias — confirmed by the court

The court confirmed the legality of the fine imposed on a serviceman of the TCC who did not conduct continuous video recording during the notification of citizens.

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In Mykolaiv, the court fined a serviceman who, during the implementation of citizen notification measures, three times failed to conduct continuous video recording using a portable video recorder. These incidents occurred on March 31, April 1, and April 6, 2026. The court concluded that by these actions, the serviceman violated the requirements of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s order regarding mandatory video recording and showed negligent attitude towards military service under special period conditions. For this, he was held administratively liable under part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and fined 17,000 UAH.

Case circumstances

The Central District Court of Mykolaiv established that the senior rifleman of the guard platoon was assigned to the citizen notification groups on March 31, April 1, and April 6, 2026, to carry out relevant measures in the Central District of Mykolaiv.

During the performance of his duties on those days, he did not conduct continuous video recording of the citizen notification measures, although he was obliged to do so. These circumstances became the basis for drawing up a protocol on an administrative offense.

The serviceman did not appear at the court hearing but submitted a statement requesting the case to be considered without his participation and admitted his guilt.

What the court noted

The court noted that paragraph 5 of section II of the Instruction on the use by territorial recruitment and social support centers of technical devices and means with photo and video recording functions, approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine order No. 532 dated August 6, 2024, obliges the authorized representative to turn on the portable video recorder from the moment of starting the citizen notification measures and to conduct continuous video recording until their completion.

Exceptions to this requirement are exhaustive. They are allowed only in cases explicitly provided by the Instruction, in particular if there is a threat of capturing military objects or information with restricted access in the frame, or when personal private circumstances arise, such as visiting the restroom or taking a food break.

After examining the case materials, the court recognized as proper and admissible evidence the protocol on the administrative offense, orders appointing the serviceman to the notification groups, the log of issuance and return of portable video recorders, as well as the log of instruction conducted for authorized representatives. The court noted that this evidence is consistent with each other, and the case materials contain no data that would refute them or indicate violations in the procedure of their collection.

Court conclusion

The court in case 490/4712/26 concluded that the serviceman, by not conducting continuous video recording during the citizen notification measures, showed negligent attitude towards military service under special period conditions.

Accordingly, his actions were qualified under part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses as negligent attitude of a military serviceman to military service committed under special period conditions.

What punishment the court imposed

The court found no circumstances mitigating or aggravating the responsibility.

Considering the nature of the offense, degree of guilt, and the offender’s personality, the court applied the minimum fine provided by the sanction of part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, amounting to 17,000 hryvnias.

At the same time, based on paragraph 12 of part one of article 5 of the Law of Ukraine "On Court Fees," the serviceman was exempted from paying the court fee, as the case is related to the performance of his military duty.

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