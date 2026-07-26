Ukraine Updated Targets for Long-Range Strikes on Russia: Volodymyr Zelensky Reveals New Plan Details

The range of Ukrainian strikes already exceeds 3,000 kilometers, and the list of priority targets has been updated.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he held a meeting regarding the implementation of the plan for long-range strikes on Russian territory. According to him, the execution of this plan is proceeding according to established priorities.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian strike capabilities are already able to operate at distances over 3,000 kilometers, and work to increase the range continues.

According to the President, the strategic depth of the Russian rear, which for a long time was an advantage for Russia, is now becoming a problem for its political and military leadership. He explained this by stating that most Russian air defense systems are concentrated around Moscow, government residences, the Crimean Bridge, and Saint Petersburg.

Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that Ukrainian drones have already demonstrated the ability to strike targets, including in the Ural region, Siberia, and other areas far from Moscow in Russia.

The President reported that since the beginning of the implementation of the long-range strike plan this year, over a thousand fire missions have been carried out. According to him, oil facilities, critically important military productions, and systemically important Russian logistics facilities have been hit.

Following the meeting, as the head of state reported, it was agreed to continue operations and update the list of priority targets considering their real impact on Russia’s ability to continue the war.

According to the President, the main goal of such actions is to increase pressure on Russia by complicating the production of weapon components, inflicting economic losses, particularly to the oil sector, and creating conditions that will encourage the Russian side toward diplomatic resolution.

Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that Ukraine has provided the Russian political leadership with all necessary proposals to end the war with a "worthy peace," and international partners, according to him, are aware of the steps needed for this. He added that the effectiveness of Ukrainian long-range strikes works toward creating conditions for real diplomacy.

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