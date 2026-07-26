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Repeated AWOL: What Awaits a Serviceman After the Second Unauthorized Leave

18:07, 26 July 2026 317
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Repeated unauthorized leave from a military unit deprives the right to voluntary return to service — the case will then be considered by the court.
Repeated AWOL: What Awaits a Serviceman After the Second Unauthorized Leave
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Servicemen who have left a military unit without authorization may return to service under certain conditions. However, this possibility does not apply to all cases. The law allows voluntary reinstatement to service only under specific conditions, and repeated unauthorized leave from the unit deprives the right to use this procedure — in such cases, the matter is resolved within criminal proceedings through the court.

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Until when can you voluntarily return after the first AWOL

Servicemen whose unauthorized leave from the military unit (AWOL) was recorded before June 12, 2026, may voluntarily return to military service until September 20, 2026.

The main advantage of this mechanism is that the serviceman has the right to independently choose the unit in which they wish to continue service.

At the same time, this procedure does not apply to new cases. If the military unit’s documents record AWOL on June 13, 2026, or later, the return is carried out exclusively according to general legislation, without the right to independently choose the military unit.

What are the advantages of voluntary return

Servicemen who meet the specified conditions can take advantage of several benefits:

  • independently choose a brigade or another unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, or the State Special Transport Service;
  • determine the desired military specialty or position, including mechanic, artilleryman, UAV pilot, and others;
  • after arriving at the new place of service and enrollment, restore monetary allowance, social guarantees, and other types of support. The report is reviewed within seven days.

How the return takes place

To voluntarily return, it is necessary to submit a report in one of three ways:

  • through the "Army+" application (for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard, and State Special Transport Service);
  • directly to the chosen military unit (for the Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service);
  • through the first or second recruitment center (only for the Armed Forces).

Simultaneous submission of multiple reports is not allowed.

After submitting the document, it is reviewed within seven days. Then the serviceman arrives at the designated military unit, continues service, and receives restoration of monetary payments and all types of support provided by law.

What AWOL is and its consequences

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are obliged to follow the orders of the command and not leave the military unit or place of service without the commander’s permission. These requirements apply to all military personnel, including those performing tasks in combat zones.

Unauthorized leave from a military unit (AWOL) is a criminal offense. In case of such a violation, criminal proceedings are initiated against the serviceman.

When return to service is no longer possible

Lawyers emphasize that the possibility of voluntary return without court proceedings applies only in the case of the first unauthorized leave from the military unit.

If a serviceman is declared AWOL for the second time, it is no longer possible to use the voluntary return procedure.

Second AWOL: the case will be considered by the court

In the case of repeated unauthorized leave from the military unit, the serviceman is subject to criminal liability. This means that the matter is resolved exclusively within criminal proceedings, and the final decision is made by the court.

Thus, the right to return to service through a simplified procedure is granted only once. Repeated AWOL entails court proceedings and criminal liability according to the law.

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