In Poltava region, a man was struck by lightning while working at an enterprise

A special commission is investigating the circumstances of the incident, and experts remind how to protect yourself from lightning strikes while working.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A thunderstorm can pose a deadly danger not only to people in the fields or forests but also to workers at enterprises. That is why employers are obliged to timely stop work in open areas and organize safe shelter for personnel. One such tragic case occurred in the Poltava region, where a worker was struck by lightning while on the premises of an enterprise.

An accident occurred at a production site in the Poltava region. An auxiliary worker was struck by lightning while on the enterprise’s territory.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are currently being investigated by a special commission.

How to protect workers during a thunderstorm

Experts from the State Labor Service emphasize that to prevent such incidents, it is necessary to follow safety rules during thunderstorms. In particular, it is recommended to:

stop work in open areas during thunderstorms;

organize shelter for workers in safe buildings or specially designated places;

prohibit staying near isolated trees, metal structures, poles, and open bodies of water;

avoid using metal objects and tools in open areas during thunderstorms;

consider weather conditions when planning work, especially in open areas;

conduct briefings on workers' actions in case of a thunderstorm;

ensure the presence of an action plan in case of sudden weather changes;

have responsible persons control the timely cessation of work.

Why lightning is dangerous

Lightning strikes suddenly and can pose a deadly danger even at some distance from the main strike point.

Worker safety during bad weather begins with assessing weather conditions, timely stopping work, and staying in a safe place until the thunderstorm ends.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.