A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman edited a pension certificate in Photoshop and corrected the MSEC certificate with a corrector to arrange a deferral from mobilization for her son.

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The Kostopil District Court of Rivne region found a local woman guilty of forging official documents and using knowingly forged documents to arrange a deferral from conscription during mobilization for her son. The court sentenced her to a fine of 8,500 hryvnias.

Circumstances of the case

As established by the court, in 2024, the woman, who had a disability group III, forged a pension certificate and a certificate to the MSEC examination report by changing the information about disability group III to group II. Specifically, she edited the pension certificate using a graphic editor (Photoshop), and in the copy of the MSEC certificate, she erased the record about disability group III with a correction pen and entered new information about group II. These documents were necessary to arrange a deferral from conscription for her son during mobilization.

Later, the woman handed the forged documents to her son, who submitted them to the territorial recruitment and social support center along with an application for a deferral, stating that his mother had disability group II.

At the same time, the official response from the Rivne Regional State Administration confirmed that the accused was actually assigned disability group III, not II.

What the court decided

The court found the woman guilty of forging official documents (Part 1, Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and using knowingly forged documents (Part 4, Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). When sentencing, the court took into account case 555/2234/25, that she had no previous convictions, sincerely repented, and actively assisted in solving the criminal offense.

Considering the combination of criminal offenses, the court finally sentenced her to a fine of 8,500 hryvnias.

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