Mykhailo Drapatyi did not make a statement about the start of an audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The message about the audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was previously spread from an alleged account of Mykhailo Drapatyi on X, does not belong to the official pages of the Commander-in-Chief.

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As is known, it was previously reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, announced the "start of an audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Later, it became known that the message about the audit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was previously spread from an alleged Drapatyi account on X, does not belong to the official pages of the Commander-in-Chief.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the only official pages of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, on social networks are:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

X Network (https://x.com/CinC_AFU)

Viber (https://invite.viber.com/?g2=AQAHUaAlS1fHo1DXvDxCiK6p0yHTLP3uFW%2BR8ZfeTgoIbYj9muUEHkW4i2oMAXO6)

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