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Did not receive a court summons by mail: how to check case information

11:49, 26 July 2026 130
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You can check case information in several ways.
Did not receive a court summons by mail: how to check case information
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Participants in court cases need to receive timely information about the date, time, and place of the court hearing. At the same time, postal notification is not always the only way to learn about the progress of the case. This was reminded by the Territorial Administration of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine in the Odessa region.

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Up-to-date information can be checked independently using the "Case Status" service on the official web portal of the judiciary of Ukraine. To search, it is enough to specify the case number, the name of the court, or other available data.

Participants in cases registered in the "Electronic Court" subsystem can receive procedural documents and notifications in the electronic cabinet. This allows for prompt tracking of the case progress and not relying solely on postal communication.

"We also recommend timely notifying the court about changes in residence address, phone number, or email address. Up-to-date contact details help ensure proper informing of participants in the judicial process," the State Judicial Administration stated.

They also reminded that the court reviews specific cases and sends procedural documents to their participants.

Information about the work of courts, contacts, and available electronic services can be found on the official web portal of the judiciary of Ukraine.

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