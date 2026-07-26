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An Earthquake Occurred Near Lviv: Details

10:55, 26 July 2026 67
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An earthquake was registered from the territory of the Pustomyty urban community of the Lviv district.
An Earthquake Occurred Near Lviv: Details
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On Sunday, July 26, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake from the territory of the Pustomyty urban community of the Lviv district, Lviv region, with a magnitude of 2.8 (Richter scale).

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It is noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 4 km.

According to the earthquake classification, it is considered barely noticeable.

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