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Language law violation detected in a Kharkiv school due to Russian music at a celebration

10:19, 26 July 2026 134
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In one of the Kharkiv schools, Russian songs and poems by Russian authors were used during a festive event for primary school students.
Language law violation detected in a Kharkiv school due to Russian music at a celebration
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In one of the Kharkiv schools, Russian music and poems by Russian authors were played during a festive event for primary school students. Following parents' complaints, an inspection established a violation of the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." This was reported by the representative of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Victoria Merenkova.

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The basis for the inspection was a complaint from parents of students who reported that during the children’s celebration, teaching staff used musical repertoire and poetic works by Russian authors.

As a result of the inspection, an act was drawn up, as well as two protocols on administrative offenses.

"The mission of the school is to teach, educate, and form the Ukrainian language environment. It is precisely in the educational institution that a child must hear quality Ukrainian language, Ukrainian songs, Ukrainian words. And this is not a recommendation — it is a requirement of the Law. The Ukrainian school must sound Ukrainian. It cannot be otherwise," emphasized Victoria Merenkova.

The Office of the Commissioner reminded that according to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," the language of the educational process in educational institutions is the state language. The educational process, educational work, official events, and other forms of activity of the educational institution must be conducted in Ukrainian.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainian language legislation may undergo one of the most extensive updates in recent years. It is proposed to change the rules for the use of the state language across a number of spheres — from the work of government bodies, education, and culture to the electoral process, activities of public associations, children’s camps, and software sales.

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