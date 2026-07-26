In Germany, a plane crashed into a residential building, there are fatalities

Two people died as a result of the air crash.

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In the German city of Handerkezee, a light aircraft crashed into a private house. This was reported by the publication Bild.

It is noted that the four-seater Tecnam P 2010 TDI plane took off from Bremen, made a short stop at the local airfield, and took off again. However, six minutes after the second takeoff, the plane lost altitude and crashed nose-first into the roof of a private house.

Residents of neighboring houses within a 100-meter radius were evacuated, and the airspace over the site was temporarily closed.

Both people on board died.

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