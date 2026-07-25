How to Improve Memory: 10 Most Effective Tips from Doctors

Doctors have given the most effective tips on improving memory.

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The Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued ten tips for improving memory.

Scientists define memory as a mental process involving the consolidation, storage, subsequent reproduction, and forgetting of past experiences. Like any mental process, it can be impaired by age-related changes, diseases, hormonal disorders, neuroses, and stress. Memory impairments are generally referred to as "amnesia."

Memory is categorised into several types based on the duration of information retention:

Sensory memory lasts 0.2–0.5 seconds and allows an individual to orient themselves within their environment.

Short-term memory facilitates the retention of one-off information for several seconds to a minute.

Long-term memory involves the preservation of information over an extended period.

Working (immediate, operational) memory manifests during the performance of specific activities and is essential for their execution within a given timeframe.

For a normal life, people of any age and profession require all types of memory. Are there ways to improve cognitive functions or even restore lost ones?

Cicero, the ancient Greek philosopher and orator who had to memorise long texts of his speeches, believed: "Memory weakens if you do not exercise it."

Doctors have provided 10 effective tips on how to improve memory:

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is crucial for strengthening memory. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per day to help your brain effectively process and store information.

Stay Physically Active

Regular physical exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promoting better memory function. Aim to dedicate time regularly to moderate physical activity.

Take Care of Your Nutrition

Follow a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins, as these support brain health and memory. Beneficial foods include berries, fatty fish, walnuts, honey, and leafy greens.

Read

Reading not only develops imagination and enhances concentration but also positively affects memory. Choose an interesting book with several plot lines and immerse yourself in reading.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can significantly worsen memory. Practise relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to cope with stress and improve memory function.

Stay Mentally Active

Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as solving puzzles, crosswords, playing chess, or learning new things. New experiences stimulate brain connections and improve memory.

Break Information into Parts

Break large amounts of information into smaller, manageable chunks. This technique makes it easier for the brain to process and remember details.

Recall Information

Instead of immediately searching for information on a needed topic, try to recall as much as you already know. Actively test yourself on facts and details. This practice significantly strengthens memory.

Socialise

Participating in social interactions and discussions can stimulate your brain and help consolidate memories. Sharing information and explaining what you have learned to others enhances your understanding.

Be Organised

Keep a calendar, to-do lists, and notes to help you remember important dates and tasks. Being organised reduces mental clutter that can interfere with memory.

Restoring and improving memory is a gradual process that requires constant effort and practice.

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