  1. Society

How to Improve Memory: 10 Most Effective Tips from Doctors

23:56, 25 July 2026 60
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Doctors have given the most effective tips on improving memory.
How to Improve Memory: 10 Most Effective Tips from Doctors
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued ten tips for improving memory.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Scientists define memory as a mental process involving the consolidation, storage, subsequent reproduction, and forgetting of past experiences. Like any mental process, it can be impaired by age-related changes, diseases, hormonal disorders, neuroses, and stress. Memory impairments are generally referred to as "amnesia."

Memory is categorised into several types based on the duration of information retention:

  • Sensory memory lasts 0.2–0.5 seconds and allows an individual to orient themselves within their environment.

  • Short-term memory facilitates the retention of one-off information for several seconds to a minute.

  • Long-term memory involves the preservation of information over

    an extended period.

  • Working (immediate, operational) memory manifests during the performance of specific activities and is essential for their execution within a given timeframe.

For a normal life, people of any age and profession require all types of memory. Are there ways to improve cognitive functions or even restore lost ones?

Cicero, the ancient Greek philosopher and orator who had to memorise long texts of his speeches, believed: "Memory weakens if you do not exercise it."

Doctors have provided 10 effective tips on how to improve memory:

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is crucial for strengthening memory. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per day to help your brain effectively process and store information.

Stay Physically Active

Regular physical exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promoting better memory function. Aim to dedicate time regularly to moderate physical activity.

Take Care of Your Nutrition

Follow a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins, as these support brain health and memory. Beneficial foods include berries, fatty fish, walnuts, honey, and leafy greens.

Read

Reading not only develops imagination and enhances concentration but also positively affects memory. Choose an interesting book with several plot lines and immerse yourself in reading.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can significantly worsen memory. Practise relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to cope with stress and improve memory function.

Stay Mentally Active

Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as solving puzzles, crosswords, playing chess, or learning new things. New experiences stimulate brain connections and improve memory.

Break Information into Parts

Break large amounts of information into smaller, manageable chunks. This technique makes it easier for the brain to process and remember details.

Recall Information

Instead of immediately searching for information on a needed topic, try to recall as much as you already know. Actively test yourself on facts and details. This practice significantly strengthens memory.

Socialise

Participating in social interactions and discussions can stimulate your brain and help consolidate memories. Sharing information and explaining what you have learned to others enhances your understanding.

Be Organised

Keep a calendar, to-do lists, and notes to help you remember important dates and tasks. Being organised reduces mental clutter that can interfere with memory.

Restoring and improving memory is a gradual process that requires constant effort and practice.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 15k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 7k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 6k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 16k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 16k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 11k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers in 10 years — which sectors expect the biggest shortages

Ukraine is seeking a balance between overcoming the labor shortage, protecting the domestic labor market, and controlling migration processes.

Hostages of Macroeconomics: The NBU Does Not Plan a Quick Increase in Limits for Ukrainians Abroad

In response to a request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the NBU stated that easing currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad depends on the IMF and macroeconomic indicators, not on prices in the EU.

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

The right to a mandatory share in inheritance arises directly from the law, and its violation may be grounds for declaring the certificate of inheritance rights invalid.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]