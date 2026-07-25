Pension in 2026: what will happen with 28 years of insurance experience

Having 28 years of insurance experience does not give the right to retire at 60.

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Ukrainians who will have 28 years of insurance experience in 2026 will not be able to apply for an old-age pension after reaching 60 years. At the same time, such experience gives the right to retire at 63, if the requirements of the pension legislation are met.

According to the legislation, in 2026 to be granted an old-age pension it is necessary to have:

at 60 years – at least 33 years of insurance experience;

at 63 years – from 23 to 33 years of insurance experience;

at 65 years – from 15 to 23 years of insurance experience.

At the same time, the number of years of insurance experience does not determine a fixed pension amount. Even people with the same experience can receive different payments.

The pension is calculated by a formula that takes into account not only the length of insurance experience but also the level of official salary from which insurance contributions were paid, as well as the average salary indicator used for pension calculations.

For 28 years of insurance experience, the insurance experience coefficient is 0.28. However, the final pension amount depends on the individual earnings coefficient. If a person received an official salary at or above the national average during their working life, their pension will be higher. If the earnings were low or part of the income was paid unofficially, the pension payments will be lower despite having 28 years of insurance experience.

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