33 Years of Service Will No Longer Be Enough: What Will Change for Future Pensioners in 2027

Currently, to be eligible for a pension at 60 years old, one must have at least 33 years of service, but starting from 2027 this requirement will increase.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The pension reform in Ukraine stipulates an annual increase in the minimum insurance period required for retirement until 2028. Ukrainians are eligible to retire at 60, 63, or 65 years of age.

In 2026, citizens with at least 33 years of insurance service will be eligible to retire at 60. From 2027, these requirements will increase: 34 years of insurance service will be required to retire at 60, rising to 35 years in 2028.

Should an individual not meet the necessary insurance period for retirement at 60, this does not equate to a loss of pension entitlement. A pension can be arranged later, at 63 or 65 years of age, depending on compliance with legal requirements, if fewer years of insurance service have been accrued.

If the insurance period is less than 15 years, an age pension will not be granted. In such cases, upon reaching the stipulated age, an application can be made for state social assistance; however, its approval is contingent upon meeting legislative requirements and established criteria.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.