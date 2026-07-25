Serhiy Koretskyi Discussed With EBRD the Financing of Projects in Energy, Transport, and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with the leadership of the EBRD the financing of projects in the fields of energy, transport, and the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

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The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi, met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the bank’s leadership to discuss the implementation of financial support projects for Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, discussions focused primarily on financing projects in the energy and transport sectors, and the restoration of critical infrastructure. Several of these projects have defined implementation plans and are anticipated to yield tangible results for the country this year. Both parties also committed to continued collaboration on long-term initiatives.

A further topic of negotiation concerned the implementation of best corporate governance standards within the public sector, alongside the EBRD’s support for government initiatives regarding the privatisation of state banks and enterprises.

Serhiy Koretskyi expressed gratitude to the EBRD for its steadfast support of Ukraine, reporting that the bank’s investment in Ukrainian projects has already surpassed 1.4 billion euros since the beginning of this year alone.

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