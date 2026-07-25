Is it possible to use an ID passport if the person does not remember the PIN and PAK codes

Access to the chip is automatically blocked in case of three consecutive incorrect entries of PIN1 and PIN2 codes.

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Even when access to the contactless electronic carrier (i.e., the chip) is blocked, the ID card does not lose its validity and can be used during its validity period, but without the possibility of performing operations to read and modify the information contained on the chip. This was reminded by the Migration Service.

Access to the chip is automatically blocked in case of three consecutive incorrect entries of PIN1 and PIN2 codes and after 10 incorrect attempts to enter PAK1 and PAK2 codes.

“In such a case, the person must contact any department of the State Migration Service with an application for passport replacement due to unsuitability for further use,” the agency stated.

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