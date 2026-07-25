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Military Registration of Women with Medical and Pharmaceutical Education: What You Need to Know

12:30, 25 July 2026 113
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Women who have obtained medical or pharmaceutical education are subject to mandatory military registration.
Military Registration of Women with Medical and Pharmaceutical Education: What You Need to Know
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The Donetsk Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRC&SS) announced that, as of 31 July 2025, updated rules for the military registration of women with medical or pharmaceutical education came into effect in Ukraine.

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Automatic Military Registration

Upon completion of their studies, educational institutions are required to forward information about graduates to the TCRC&SS within seven days. This data is then entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Those Subject to Military Service, and Reservists "Oberig." Subsequently, the woman must report to the TCRC&SS within 60 days to undergo a military-medical commission.

If the Diploma Was Obtained Before 31 July 2025

In this instance, military registration must be completed independently by personally contacting the TCRC&SS.

Who Is Subject to Military Registration?

Women who have obtained medical or pharmaceutical education are subject to mandatory military registration.

Women with other specialisations may register for military service on a voluntary basis.

Documents for Employment

For official employment, a military registration document must be submitted, either in paper form or electronically via the "Reserve+" application.

Without such a document, an employer has no legal grounds to hire the individual. Non-compliance with these requirements is punishable by fines as stipulated by law.

If the Employee Was Hired Before 18 May 2024

Employers are advised to notify the TCRC&SS in any format without awaiting inspections.

Military registration at an enterprise entails:

  1. Notifying changes in an employee’s personal military registration data.

  2. Maintaining lists of personal military records.

  3. Entering essential information into operational accounting records.

It is crucial to remember that being on military registration does not automatically imply mobilisation.

Women can only be called up for military service with their explicit consent.

Furthermore, women are not subject to reservation and are not included when determining the quota for reserving enterprise employees.

 

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