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When a Fairy Tale Becomes a Court Trial: How the Days of Administrative Justice Ended at the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court, Photos

11:00, 25 July 2026 139
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At the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court, children delivered the verdict to the Grey Wolf, and through a fairy-tale trial, they became acquainted with the principles of justice.
When a Fairy Tale Becomes a Court Trial: How the Days of Administrative Justice Ended at the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court, Photos
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At the conclusion of the Days of Administrative Justice, the results of the children’s drawing contest "Court Through the Eyes of a Child" were announced at the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court. Participants, comprising children of judges and court staff, shared their unique perspectives on the court, justice, and law through their creative works.

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A formal awards ceremony was held by the court staff. Oleh Prudivus, head of the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court, thanked the children for their enthusiastic participation, commended their artistic achievements, and presented them with diplomas and commemorative gifts. The young artists received warm applause from those in attendance.

This contest has become a cherished tradition, offering children an opportunity to engage with the concepts of court, justice, law, and the individuals who diligently work to uphold everyone’s rights. The children’s artwork consistently portrays the court as a place where truth is sought, justice is defended, and the law is respected.

This year’s event featured an interactive theatrical performance titled "Fairy Tale Forest Against the Wolf," prepared by the court staff. While the classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood might seem familiar, this rendition placed the fairy tale characters not in a forest but in a courtroom. There, they were required to not only recount their version of events but also substantiate it with evidence, respond to questions from the parties, and persuade the jury of their claims. In this innovative format, the children were not mere observers but active participants in the trial, with the crucial role of jurors entrusted to them to deliver a fair verdict.

A whimsical yet remarkably realistic trial unfolded in the courtroom, addressing charges against the Gray Wolf. Each fairy tale character presented a different account of the events, with testimonies often conflicting. Consequently, the young jurors were tasked with meticulously analysing all evidence, comparing facts, verifying the credibility of what they heard, and refraining from premature conclusions.

Through humour, engaging dialogues, and familiar fairy tale characters, the children gained insight into the workings of a court and the distinct roles of the judge, prosecutor, lawyer, witnesses, and jurors. Simultaneously, they grasped that court decisions are founded not on emotions or personal biases but solely on facts, evidence, and the law. The young jurors actively debated what they had witnessed and heard, posed questions, and collectively sought the answer to the trial’s central question: who was truly guilty? This experience allowed the children to appreciate the profound responsibility inherent in making judicial decisions.

Furthermore, the young audience drew another vital conclusion: parental love and care are expressed not only through kind words but also through rules that must be observed. Listening to parents, remaining vigilant, avoiding communication with strangers, refraining from hasty conclusions, and consistently verifying facts are simple yet crucial life lessons that help avert numerous mistakes.

Oleh Prudivus extended his gratitude to everyone involved in the event and expressed his hope that the "Court Through the Eyes of a Child" contest will remain a valued court tradition. He anticipated that the number of participants would continue to grow each year, bringing together more children in creative pursuits, fostering an understanding of the legal world, and reinforcing the values of justice and the rule of law. Such initiatives help children comprehend that the court is not merely a building or a governmental body but, fundamentally, a place where law, justice, equality before the law, and respect for human dignity prevail.

 

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