Are money transfers from abroad taken into account when calculating aid for low-income families

Aid for low-income families is determined as the difference between the subsistence minimum for the family and its average monthly total income for the last 6 months before applying for assistance.

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The Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region explained whether money transfers from abroad are taken into account when calculating aid for low-income families.

"Yes, money transfers received from abroad are included in the family’s average monthly total income," the agency stated.

Aid for low-income families in Ukraine is determined as the difference between the subsistence minimum for the family and its average monthly total income for the last 6 months before applying for assistance.

The average monthly total income per family member is calculated by dividing the average monthly total income of all family members by their number.

The procedure for calculating the average monthly total income of a family (household) for all types of state social assistance is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated July 22, 2020, No. 632.

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