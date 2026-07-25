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Draft Evaders May Have Access to Public Services Restricted and Accounts Frozen: Olga Reshetylova Shared Details

10:55, 25 July 2026 168
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Olga Reshetylova stated that draft evasion bills have already been developed.
Draft Evaders May Have Access to Public Services Restricted and Accounts Frozen: Olga Reshetylova Shared Details
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In Ukraine, the rights of individuals who evade military service may be restricted.

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Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetylova stated that relevant bills have been drafted but are yet to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. She made this announcement during a broadcast on Radio Liberty.

According to Reshetylova, these restrictions concern "the provision of administrative services, the use of driver’s licences, the freezing of accounts, and so forth."

She added, "This is a set of measures designed to facilitate more effective search operations for those offenders who evade mobilisation, as well as to restrict their free movement and access to certain state-provided services. I believe this is a matter of fairness towards those service personnel who have been serving for a long time and are due for replacement. This package of measures should be implemented in conjunction with a well-considered, gradual demobilisation of service personnel."

 

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